East St. Louis wide receiver Lawaun Powell narrows his college choices to three

East St. Louis senior wide receiver Lawaun Powell has narrowed his list of prospective colleges to three. The University of Illinois on that list.

Listed by 247Sports as the No. 138 ranked receiver in the nation and No. 14 overall player in Illinois for the Class of 2020, Powell said on his Twitter account this weekend that he has narrowed his list of college choices to Purdue, Illinois and Nebraska, all of the Big Ten Conference.

The 5-11, 190-pound Powell caught 33 passes for 724 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago. Powell also had offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Iowa State, Virginia Tech and Western Michigan, among others.

Powell is just one of several East St. Louis seniors who are drawing interest from NCAA Division I programs. Heading that list is safety Antonio Johnson. The 6-2 180-pound Johnson, ranked as the No. 6. safety in the nation, committed to the University of Tennessee earlier this summer, then decommitted from the Volunteers two weeks ago.

Johnson is said be leaning towards attending Texas A&M, but several other national powers including Alabama remain in the mix.

Earlier this summer, offensive lineman lJavontez Spraggins committed to Tennessee while defensive end Kevon Billingsley is headed to the University of Missouri.