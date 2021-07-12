O’Fallon High School graduate Juenger picked in 6th round by Blue Jays in MLB Draft

O’Fallon Township High School graduate Hayden Juenger was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth round of Monday afternoon’s MLB Draft.

He was the 182nd overall pick overall.

Pitching out of the bullpen for Missouri State University, Juenger, a junior, posted a 2-2 mark and 3.86 ERA this year with the Bears in 16 appearances, allowing 20 hits and nine earned runs in 21 innings.

At OTHS, Juenger enjoyed a strong two-year career after transferring from Collinsville High School. In 2018, Juenger was the Panthers’ ace, compiling a record of 9-1 and finishing with a 1.55 ERA in 54 innings to lead O’Fallon to the Southwestern Conference title.

Honored as the News-Democrat Large School Player of the Year, Juenger ended his two-year Panthers career with a 16-3 record and 137 strikeouts in 119 innings.