St. Louis BattleHawks announce early access ticket sale

The St. Louis BattleHawks have announced that football fans can gain early access for season and single-game tickets for the 2020 season by registering at XFLBattleHawks.com.

Early access will allow fans to purchase seats on Tuesday, Oct. 22 when the XFL announces its game schedule — before tickets are made available to the general public on Oct. 24. Both season and single-game tickets will be available in this special presale.

The BattleHawks will play all five home games at The Dome at America’s Center, and lower-level season tickets start at $20 per game. BattleHawks’ season ticket packages range from $100 to $450 per seat for all five home games. Single-game tickets start at $24 for lower-level seats.

“St. Louis’ passionate football fan base continues to help us build the BattleHawks’ story,” said Kurt Hunzeker, BattleHawks’ president. “Once the BattleHawks’ home schedule is released, our fans will want to immediately jump on the opportunity to purchase their tickets to experience the BattleHawks’ fun, fast-paced game in person, and we can’t wait for them to rock The Dome in February 2020!”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Under the leadership of coach Jonathan Hayes and his staff, the BattleHawks were assigned former University of Mississippi standout Jordan Ta:amu as the quarterback. The BattleHawks then filled out their 71-player roster during the XFL draft

For a limited time, each fan who purchases a BattleHawks season ticket will receive a VIP Field Pass for one home game. The VIP Field Pass will offer access to the playing field during pregame or postgame activities at one home game.

St. Louis BattleHawks Season Ticket Members will enjoy exclusive benefits including:

Season ticket price-lock for the first two seasons.

Early access to the XFL’s Football Advisory Network: an online community that will give football fans opportunities to share their thoughts, ideas, and feedback, and help the St. Louis BattleHawks create its football and fan experience.

25% discount on merchandise at XFL.com.

Exclusive BattleHawks game day access.

VIP BattleHawks experiences throughout the year.

Priority status for playoff tickets and season tIcket renewals.

Fans can visit XFLBattleHawks.com to learn more about BattleHawks tickets, see all prices and benefits, and sign up for special information and content.