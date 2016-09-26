Trenton home invasion, shooting ‘was not a random crime,’ police believe

Clinton County authorities said Monday they’re still looking for two males who they believe were involved in a home invasion that left two females injured, including one who “suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks” the sheriff said.
Sheriff Doug Maue said detectives were still working on leads to identify the suspects in the case. The two intruders were described as African-American males. No further description of the suspects was available on Monday.
In a news release, Maue said the home invasion “was not a random crime.”
Maue said a resident at 3505 Old Route 50 called the Clinton County 911 center at 6:12 a.m. Sunday to report the home invasion. The caller told 911 that two black males, armed with handguns, had forced their way into the home by kicking in the door. The resident also said shots had been fired and that at least one person may have been wounded.
Two females had non-life-threatening injuries, but Maue said at least one was shot. Two males also were inside the house at the time. They were not injured.
Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office went to the home along with officers from Trenton, New Baden and Breese police departments. By then, Maue said the intruders had fled from the home.
“After securing the scene, Sugar Creek Ambulance was summoned to the location to treat a female from the residence who suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks. A second female resident received a blow to the head by an intruder,” Maue said. “Both females were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese where they were treated and released.”
Maue said during the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that one of the male residents exchanged gunfire with the two intruders, causing them to leave the scene. Both male residents were not injured, but were taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. Maue said the two were later released “with possible charges pending.”
In addition, authorities said they found a handgun at the scene as well as cannabis and other drug paraphernalia.
Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people involved. Anyone with information regarding the home invasion is asked to call 1-800-918-8911 or call the Clinton County sheriff’s office at 618-594-4555.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers
Comments