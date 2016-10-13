Lebanon bank robbed at gunpoint, police say

- Lebanon police have confirmed an armed robbery took place Thursday afternoon at Regions Bank.
A large police presence was in front of the bank, located at 107 E. Schuetz, at around 2 p.m. Thursday. Police were blocking a portion of East Schuetz.
Officers from Lebanon, Trenton and Mascoutah police departments were on the scene.
This is the second armed robbery of a metro-east bank in less than a month. On Sept. 21, PNC Bank, at 2500 Green Mount Commons Drive in Belleville, was robbed. Belleville police said a male suspect went into PNC Bank armed with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in an older model, dark maroon car, which was identified as a Chevrolet Caprice. Police said the suspect was wearing a “Halloween-style mask” to hide his face when he got inside the bank.
