Lebanon Police release photo of bank robbery vehicle

Lebanon Police released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a robbery of the Regions Bank on Thursday.
Police have said said an unidentified man entered the bank just after 1 p.m. Thursday wearing a mask and displaying a silver, semiautomatic handgun. The man demanded cash from a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The man went to a nearby vehicle that was described as a blue SUV and fled the scene, police said.
Police Chief David Roth said the suspect is described as a black male, either 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2, weighs approximately 220 pounds and may be bald. He was wearing a ball cap that was white on top and a dark color on the bill that apparently had a sticker on it. The mask appears to be the type painters use to prevent inhalation of dust or fumes.
“We are currently following up on several leads with the assistance of FBI and the Illinois State Police,” Roth said in an email to the BND. “Anyone with information please contact the Lebanon Police Department at 1-618-537-6131.”
