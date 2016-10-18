Metro-East News

October 18, 2016 10:16 AM

Belleville man dies after hit by car on North Belt West

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@bnd.com

Belleville

A 55-year-old Belleville man died after he was struck by a vehicle Monday night near Shop ‘n Save on North Belt West.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office said David Koelker was hit by a car at about 8:15 p.m. Monday at North 42nd Street and North Belt West in Belleville. Koelker was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he later died.

GUEST BOOK: David Koelker

Witnesses at the scene said it appeared the man was trying to cross the road. He was observed to be seriously injured after the crash.

Belleville police and firefighters responded. The crash was under investigation Monday night and caused westbound lanes to shut down.

Return to BND.com for more on this developing story.

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

Pedestrian hit on North Belt West

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos