Owner of Waterloo brewery damaged by fire vows to reopen

A co-owner of a Waterloo brewery damaged by a fire on Sunday morning vows to reopen.
“We’ll be back one way or another,” co-owner Matt Schweizer said.
Schweizer was out of town when the fire occurred at Hopskeller Brewing Company, located at 116 E. Third St.
The brewery had been open just a month and was gaining popularity.
“We were just flying through beer,” Schweizer said.
Hopskeller was a seven-barrel brewery, specializing in Northwest American and English ales.
Schweizer’s business was not only impacted by the fire but his home as well as he lived above the brewery.
Fire Chief Brett Wiegand previously said firefighters were dispatched about 8:50 a.m. Sunday after the building’s sprinkler system was activated.
No one was inside when the fire started, and there were no injuries reported, A cause has yet to be determined.
Return to BND.com for more on this story.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
Comments