Metro-East News

October 24, 2016 11:45 AM

Owner of Waterloo brewery damaged by fire vows to reopen

By Mike Koziatek

mkoziatek@bnd.com

A co-owner of a Waterloo brewery damaged by a fire on Sunday morning vows to reopen.

“We’ll be back one way or another,” co-owner Matt Schweizer said.

Schweizer was out of town when the fire occurred at Hopskeller Brewing Company, located at 116 E. Third St.

The brewery had been open just a month and was gaining popularity.

“We were just flying through beer,” Schweizer said.

Hopskeller was a seven-barrel brewery, specializing in Northwest American and English ales.

Schweizer’s business was not only impacted by the fire but his home as well as he lived above the brewery.

Fire Chief Brett Wiegand previously said firefighters were dispatched about 8:50 a.m. Sunday after the building’s sprinkler system was activated.

No one was inside when the fire started, and there were no injuries reported, A cause has yet to be determined.

Return to BND.com for more on this story.

Fire damages Hopskeller Brewing Company in Waterloo

Hopskeller Brewing Company in Waterloo, Illinois, will be closed for several months after an Oct. 23 fire.

Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
 

Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

Hopskeller owner says brewery will reopen

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos