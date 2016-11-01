Here’s how county officials plan to use $8 million to help East St. Louis

Officials are scheduled to break ground on an $8.1 million Front Street reconstruction project, that is aimed to help spur economic development along the East St. Louis Riverfront.
Among those who are scheduled to attend the 10 a.m. event are St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks, James Nations, chairman of the Southwestern Illinois Development Authority, and other representatives of St. Clair County government, the Illinois Department of Transportation, U.S. Commerce Department – Economic Development Administration, and the Metro East Parks and Recreation District.
This first phase of the project, which is expected to take about two years to complete, includes reconstruction of Front Street from Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis to where the road dead-ends in Fairmont City. The project also includes resurfacing of Trendley Avenue from Front Street to Main Street, the reconstruction of West Missouri Avenue from Front Street to B Street, and reconstruction of B Street from Missouri Avenue to River Park Drive.
Last week, the St. Clair County Board awarded this portion of the project to Baxmeyer Construction for $6.39 million. A second phase also is planned and would include the construction of a roundabout at the entrance of the Casino Queen, Fields said.
The total estimated cost of the Front Street project of $8.1 million, includes the design and engineering expenses.
