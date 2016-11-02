Man whose body was found in middle of street identified

Authorities have identified the body that was found on St. Clair Avenue at 11th Street by an IDOT worker as that of Kyle Watson.
Watson, 31, of Belleville died as a result of a gunshot wound, St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Danny Haskenhoff said.
Haskenhoff pronounced Watson dead on scene at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday. Police began a canvass of the neighborhood Tuesday, looking for potential witnesses to help them find the person responsible for Watson’s death.
Illinois State Police agents are jointly working the case with East St. Louis Police.
“We are still attempting to locate potential witnesses at this time to determine where the victim was seen last,” Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Mark Doiron said.
The IDOT worker, who was not identified by police, had just finished working nearby and was driving onto St. Clair Avenue when he saw a body laying in the street. Initially, he thought the man was sleeping, but as he approached him, he could see he was bleeding.
The worker backed away and called the East St. Louis Police Department, East St. Louis Detective Carlos Coleman said Tuesday morning.
Anyone with any information about the case can contact the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-646-6700, Illinois State Police agent Bryant Johnson at 618-346-3770 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
