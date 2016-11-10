Truck driver charged with reckless homicide in fatal O’Fallon crash

A Georgia man was charged with reckless homicide Thursday in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in O’Fallon late Tuesday night.
Orlando V. Luke, 47, of Augusta, Ga., was charged with one count of reckless homicide, a felony, after police said he was responsible for a traffic crash that killed one person in the 8600 block of East U.S. Highway 50.
The driver of one of the vehicles, Cheryl O. Culver, 67, of Summerfield, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries she suffered in the crash. Police said Luke was driving a semi rig that was responsible for the crash.
Capt. Jim Cavins with the O’Fallon Police Department said drug and alcohol tests were done on Luke. Cavins would not release the results of the tests, but said that those results helped lead to the reckless homicide charge.
Luke was being held Thursday in the St. Clair County Jail. His bail has been set at $250,000. If convicted of the charge, Luke faces between two and five years in prison.
The incident continues to be investigated by the O’Fallon Police Department, Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team, and the Metro East Crash Assistance Team.
The five-vehicle crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. Officers initially responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the area before receiving multiple calls about a serious crash. Four other people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
