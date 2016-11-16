Metro-East News

Timeline of developments in Oliver Hamilton case

Previous BND stories about East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton, who was charged Tuesday with misusing more than $40,000 in public funds:

June 3: East St. Louis Township credit card used for Las Vegas trips, $34 car washes

June 8: Federal investigation underway into East St. Louis Township finances

June 10: Public money used to rehab East St. Louis Township supervisor’s boarding house

July 2: East St. Louis Township supervisor did not report $200,000 paid to his company

July 29: What $1,000 limit? Township officials charged $210,000 over four years on credit cards

Aug. 6: ‘Mind-boggling’ waste and corruption: Public pays thousands for car washes

Aug. 10: FBI raids East St. Louis Township offices

Aug. 20: Hamilton’s ex-girlfriend ran housing office that processed contracts he won

Sept. 3: Baked ham, tour boat cruise: Excess marks ESL Township credit cards

Sept. 23: Township audits fail to mention $280,000 in credit card spending

