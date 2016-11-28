Off-duty officer involved in fatal shooting outside Cahokia Walmart

1:03 Police investigate shooting scene at Cahokia Walmart Pause

0:48 Police on the scene of shooting outside of Cahokia Walmart

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:38 Surveillance video of O'Fallon KFC robbery

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:40 State champion high school football team comes home as heroes

0:40 Pair of elves hang lights in the metro-east

3:01 A Day of Action rally in Caseyville

0:59 Three-vehicle crash in Belleville leads to extrications