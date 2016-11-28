Off-duty officer involved in fatal shooting outside Cahokia Walmart

Investigators with the Illinois State Police are trying to piece together what happened early Monday evening when a man was shot outside Walmart and later died at an area hospital.
Cahokia Police Chief David Landmann said an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction saw a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant outside Walmart, 1511 Camp Jackson Road, just after 5 p.m. Landmann said police were still trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Landmann said the man who was shot fled the area in a vehicle and went south on Illinois 157. The man was caught a short distance from the store. Landmann said the man was taken to a local hospital where he died. St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dean Darnall confirmed that a man had died. Darnall could not release the man’s identity pending notification of family.
Landmann did not say what jurisdiction the officer involved in the shooting represented. Landmann didn’t know if the wanted man had done anything to provoke the officer. Landmann didn’t know the wanted man’s age or what he allegedly was wanted for.
Landmann said the Illinois State Police were going to handle the investigation. An ISP representative at the scene is encouraging anyone who was a witness to the shooting to call ISP investigator Bryant Johnson at 618-571-4125 with any information.
Cahokia police were called to the scene at 5:03 p.m., a busy time of day for the store. Those inside the store were allowed to finish their shopping, but the business was temporarily closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation.
There was yellow police tape draped around the front of the building. Three evidence markers were laid near the north entrance of the building by crime scene technicians. Employees were allowed to come and go from the store as the police investigated the incident.
The parking lot was closed for several hours with Cahokia police vehicles blocking each entrance to the business. There was a heavy police presence at the store for several hours.
The shooting was second fatal shooting in Cahokia in the last month. The last fatal shooting took place on Oct. 31 when Traveon Hunter, 29, was shot and killed near 152 St. James. No arrests have been made in that case.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
