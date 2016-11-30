Two men charged in connection with Swansea MetroLink shooting

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they have solved one MetroLink shooting and believe they have found their suspects in a second shooting that happened earlier this month in East St. Louis.
Two East St. Louis men were charged Wednesday with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with a shooting at the Swansea MetroLink station Monday. Deangelo L. Franklin, 22, and Shaquille R. Turner, 22, both of the 600 block of North 27th Street in East St. Louis, are being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $1 million bond, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
At an early-evening press conference Wednesday, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Scott Toth said two men had been taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in connection with a Nov. 22 incident at the Casino Queen stop in East St. Louis. Toth said the suspects stole “an undetermined amount of money” and shot the man in the back. Toth said the man shot in East St. Louis has been released from the hospital and is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.
The charges in the Swansea incident come two days after a man was shot in the face as he was waiting at a MetroLink platform. Toth said the condition of the 33-year-old man who was shot was unavailable, but that he was still receiving treatment at a St. Louis hospital. Toth said investigators have not been able to interview the man.
Toth said the Swansea shooting was “a random act of violence.”
Franklin and Turner were both caught shortly after the shooting took place by St. Clair County Sgt. Kenny McHughes, who was doing a routine patrol of the MetroLink parking lot. McHughes saw a man with a bandana over his face running across the parking lot. McHughes told the man to stop, but he refused. McHughes took the man into custody after a short chase. Toth said Franklin was the man who was caught by McHughes. Toth said police found a gun on Franklin.
Toth said Turner approached deputies at the scene. Toth said deputies determined Turner was connected to the shooting.
The shooting took place on the platform, but the man who was shot was found on the train, Toth said.
“The victim was shot in the face on the platform,” Toth said. “He got up walked around and got on to the train. He was very disoriented.”
Toth did not know if Franklin and Turner were related or if they were roommates, since they both listed the same address as their residence. Toth also did not know if there is any connection between Franklin and Turner and the men who were taken into custody in the East St. Louis shooting.
The Swansea shooting was the third shooting on MetroLink trains or platforms over an 11-day span. Police believe there is no danger in using the service.
“We feel that Metro is still a safe way of public transportation,” Toth said.
