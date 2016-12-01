East St. Louis Township’s Hamilton in federal court on wire fraud charges

East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton’s hearing on wire fraud charges is under way in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis. The charges are based on a criminal complaint that he misspent $40,000 by making personal purchases on a publicly supported credit card.
In doing so, Hamilton deprived some of the poorest citizens in the state money intended to help them and used it instead for his own personal gain, prosecutors said.
“Are you pleading guilty because the government can prove these allegations against you beyond a reasonable doubt?” U.S. District Judge Michael Reagan asked Hamilton.
“Yes, sir,” Hamilton replied.
Reagan told Hamilton he could face up to 20 years in prison, followed by three years parole and a $250,000 fine. The sentencing guidelines call for a year to 18 months, but Reagan said he could go higher or lower at his discretion.
He also could be barred from being employed by any government entity, including federal, state, city or township.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen to you,” Reagan said.
The hearing began shortly after 10 a.m. He is expected to plead guilty to the charges.
Hamilton, 63, was charged earlier this month. He waived indictment and announced his intent to plead guilty. He appeared with his attorney, Clyde Kuehn of Belleville.
A months-long investigation by the Belleville News-Democrat reported that Hamilton spent more than $230,000 on the no limit American Express card from January 2012 to June 2016. The investigation showed that Hamilton used the credit card to pay for trips to Las Vegas and elsewhere; thousands of dollars in gasoline for his Chevy Silverado pickup; more than $3,000 for car washes, detailing and oil changes; flowers and gifts for political allies, restaurant tabs and other purchases.
The card also was used to buy building materials, such as paint, drywall, lumber, cabinetry, power tools, tractor tires, locks, nails and bathroom fixtures. Hamilton is the owner of Hamilton Construction. Because the purchases were made with a township credit card, they were all exempt from state sales taxes.
The BND investigation found no evidence that he paid any of the money back to the township although Hamilton told reporters he had reimbursed taxpayers for personal purchases. However, the charges stated that Hamilton “misrepresented the use of public funds was for legitimate public purposes.”
The federal investigation into Hamilton’s spending followed the News-Democrat’s investigation.
Hamilton, a Democrat, has been the township supervisor since 2011. He also represents East St. Louis on the St. Clair County Board. The township’s and city’s borders are contiguous. In an area where 47 percent of the residents live below the poverty line, the township’s only mission is to provide assistance to the underprivileged.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Norm Smith and U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce signed the criminal information.
Comments