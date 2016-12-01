Four St. Clair County officials sworn in at ceremony

0:40 Pair of elves hang lights in the metro-east Pause

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

2:42 East St. Louis plans to recognize 100th anniversary of 1917 race riots

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:52 St. Clair County marks World AIDS Day

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

0:59 Pets make great gifts and Noel the cat is great for the holidays.

1:45 St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen returns after six-game injury absence