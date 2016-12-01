Four St. Clair County officials sworn in at ceremony

Four St. Clair County officials were sworn in Thursday for their new terms in county-wide office: State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly, Recorder of Deeds Michael T. Costello, new Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr., and new Board of Review member Angela Grossmann-Roewe.
Additional swearing in ceremonies, including those for County Board members, County Board Chairman Mark Kern, and St. Clair County Judge elect Ron Duebbert are scheduled for Dec. 5. A swearing in ceremony for Circuit Clerk Kahalah Clay has yet to be scheduled, according to the county board office.
Chief Judge John Baricevic presided over the swearing in ceremony. Baricevic lost his re-election bid to Duebbert.
Kelly also honored Baricevic, who took an oath to uphold the constitution many times, including three times as state’s attorney, four times as county board chairman, and two times as circuit judge.
“It is not easy sometimes to uphold that oath, but I think it’s important to acknowledge those folks who are willing to do that, willing to serve, and have served in the capacity that our chief judge has,” Kelly said. “For the past 36 years, this guy has been the man in this courthouse. I know we’re all very grateful for what he has done.”
Each of those sworn in thanked their supporters.
Costello said this term would be his last as recorder.
“I’m looking forward to the next four (years) and to do the best job I could do for you,” Costello said.
Grossmann-Roewe was a member of the county board before winning the seat on the board of review.
“I wanted to say thank you to everyone who supported me in any way,” Grossmann-Roewe said. “I’m very excited to serve the community in my newest facet in St. Clair County Board of Review.”
Dye thanked those who voted, and party officials who helped with his election.
“I like to thank the entire Democratic ticket on how we all worked together as a team in the past year,” Dye said.
Comments