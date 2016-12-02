Fallen officer’s wife turns to Facebook to thank area for support

The wife of fallen St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder is using social media to thank the area for its support and to let people know what is next for her.
Elizabeth Snyder posted two videos to her Facebook page. In the first, she talks about her thoughts on other recent incidents involving police officers. In the second, Snyder talk about what the future holds for her and her son, Malachi, during a 30-minute post. She said she plans to move out of the house that she and her husband lived in.
Blake Snyder, a Godfrey native who graduated from Alton High School, was shot and killed on Oct. 6 while responding to a call in south St. Louis County. Trenton Foster, 18, of St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Snyder’s death.
