Eight targeted on corruption charges, including ESL city councilwoman

The first arrests of eight local public officials on corruption charges came Monday morning with the apprehension of East St. Louis Councilwoman June Hamilton Dean on charges of forgery and public contractor misconduct, and an auxiliary Washington Park police officer on a charge of official misconduct.
The sweeping charges are the result of a joint state and federal investigation called Operation Watchtower.
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said earlier today that the names of the eight local officials along with one private citizen are not being officially released in advance because not all were in custody. The arrests will be followed by a 4 p.m. news conference at Illinois State Police headquarters in Collinsville.
According to criminal complaints issued by the St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office:
▪ Hamilton Dean was charged for “knowingly making a false document,” allegedly a false letter of employment for another person “with the intent to defraud.” Her bail was set at $30,000.
▪ Anthony Davis, an auxiliary police officer in Washington Park, was charged with misconduct for allegedly providing false information to an Illinois State Trooper investigating a crash involving Davis. His bail was set at $10,000.
More names are expected to be released as those charged are arrested.
Hamilton Dean is a $33,000-a-year financial consultant for East St. Louis Township and the sister of Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton, who pleaded guilty last week to wire fraud involving making $40,000 in personal purchases on a public credit card. She also is a civilian employee at Scott Air Force Base.
The arrest of Hamilton Dean follows a lengthy investigation by the Belleville News-Democrat that found Oliver Hamilton ran up $230,000 in purchases on the card from 2012-16 for such items as plane tickets to Las Vegas for himself and his wife, tires for a tractor used by his construction company, building supplies including drywall and paint, and nearly $40,000 in gasoline. Hamilton told reporters he would provide proof of repayment for some items but never did.
Hamilton, who agreed to step down as township supervisor, turn over the American Express card and forfeit access to township bank accounts, is scheduled for sentencing on March 1. Prosecutors have agreed to a plea deal that would have Hamilton serve a year and a day and pay restitution, but U.S. District Court Judge Michael Reagan is not bound by that agreement and could release Hamilton on probation or sentence him for up to 20 years in prison.
Hamilton Dean also made questionable purchases on a township credit card account, including trips, gasoline, restaurant tabs, $291 at an IKEA furniture store and a $171 at a Honey Baked Ham store in Olivette, Mo., the BND investigation found. She has declined to comment about her credit card purchases.
