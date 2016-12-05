St. Clair County Board, chairman, auditor, circuit clerk, judge sworn in

St. Clair County County Board Chairman Mark Kern, County Circuit Clerk Kahalah Clay and County Auditor Patty Sprague, along with 20 county board members were sworn in on Monday morning for their new four-year terms.
Ron Duebbert was sworn in on Monday afternoon as a St. Clair County Circuit Judge. Duebbert, a Republican, defeated former Chief Judge John Baricevic, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 election.
Among the new county board members are Democrats Steve Gomric in District 17 and James Haywood in District 25, and Republicans Bryan Bingel in District 7 and Kevin Dawson in District 20.
“I look forward to working with old friends and with new friends,” Kern said. “As everyone knows at our county board we get a lot accomplished, we look forward to new accomplishments for the next four years. I appreciate all of you who work hard every day to be a county board member and get out there and represent your communities.”
There are now nine Republicans on the 29-member board, up from eight.
Democrats hold 20 of the seats. In the coming months, two of those seats will have to be filled by appointments. Angela Grossmann-Roewe, who represented District 12, is now a member of the St. Clair County Board of Review, and Oliver Hamilton, representing District 3, will resign after his federal conviction for wire fraud after misspending public money.
Sprague, who defeated Republican and Freedom Coalition challenger Gary Cornwell, was brief in her remarks on Monday.
“Thank you to all of my supporters and I look forward to serving another four years,” Sprague said.
Clay, who was re-elected after her victory over Dallas Cook, thanked members of the local Democratic Party during her brief remarks, as well as her family members, members of the St. Clair County Bar Association, and the employees in her office, among other people. She also recognized Baricevic.
“For the six years I’ve been (circuit) clerk, Judge Baricevic always had my back, he always let me run in my lane and do what I needed to do for the people of the 20th Judicial Circuit, the judges and the lawyers,” Clay said.
