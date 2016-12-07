Police called to report of body found in East St. Louis area

Police were called Wednesday to a report of a body found in the 4300 block of Washington Park Boulevard in East St. Louis.
About 20 police officers were at the scene, some of them in front of an abandoned house that. Police put up tape around the house.
About 75 people gathered outside. They formed a circle and began praying.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency reported that the body was found around midday.
Coroner’s office personnel arrived on the scene around 12:30 p.m., according to Danny Haskenhoff, a coroner’s office deputy.
Haskenhoff said it was too early in the investigation to provide any details.
