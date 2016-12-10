Police release identities of 3 victims in fatal crash; 1 driver had license revoked for DUI

Illinois State Police say the fatalities were a Belleville resident and two Columbia residents in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Friday afternoon on Centreville Avenue.
Alejandro Salen, 48, of Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occured shortly after noon in the 2600 block of Centreville Avenue, also known as Illinois 158. Jerilyn Hess, 74, of Columbia, and Christopher Craig, 24, of Columbia, also died in the crash.
Salen was driving on a revoked license from a recent DUI conviction, Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said.
Donald Hess, 74, of Columbia, survived, and was in critical but stable condition Saturday at a St. Louis hospital, Dye said.
Alejandro was driving north in a green Ford Escape when he lost control of the vehicle and swerved into oncoming traffic. He struck a maroon Chevrolet truck head-on, police said.
Donald Hess was driving the truck with his wife, Jerilyn Hess, in the back seat and his grandson, Craig, in the front. Both Jerilyn Hess and Craig died at the scene, Dye said.
The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, Dye said, though police were able to speak with Donald Hess at the scene.
“He said that the Ford came out of nowhere and hit them head-on,” Dye said.
