Metro-East News

December 12, 2016 9:48 AM

Who wants to be your mayor, alderman? April candidates begin to file

By Mike Koziatek

Candidates for local offices across the metro-east started filing petitions on Monday morning for the April 4 election.

A dozen candidates or their representatives lined up at the Belleville City Clerk’s office at 8 a.m. for the right to have their name first on the ballot.

When two or more candidates file at 8 a.m. for the same office, a coin toss is conducted to determine whose name is listed first. In Belleville, the Ward 3 and Ward 6 alderman races each had two candidates file for office and a coin toss will be held at time convenient for the candidates.

Mayor Mark Eckert was first in line and turned in his papers to his potential opponent, City Clerk Dallas Cook, who said he will file his petition later in the week.

The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

Here’s a roundup of candidates who filed Monday morning:

Belleville

Mayor: Mark Eckert, incumbent

City Clerk: Jennifer Gain Meyer

Ward 1: Ken Kinsella, incumbent

Ward 2: Jane Pusa, incumbent

Ward 3: Van “Scott” Ferguson and Kent Randle, incumbent

Ward 4: Johnnie Anthony, incumbent

Ward 5: Michelle “Shelly” Schaefer

Ward 6: Mary G. Stiehl and Bob White, incumbent

Ward 7: Dennis Weygandt

Ward 8: Roger Barfield

Edwardsville

Mayor: Hal Patton, incumbent

City Clerk: Dennis W. McCracken, incumbent

Ward 2: Jack Burns

Ward 4: Jeanette Mallon, incumbent, and SJ Morrison

Ward 6: Craig Louer, incumbent

Freeburg

Village Clerk: Jerry Menard, incumbent

Trustee: Matt Trout, incumbent

