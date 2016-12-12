Who wants to be your mayor, alderman? April candidates begin to file

Candidates for local offices across the metro-east started filing petitions on Monday morning for the April 4 election.
A dozen candidates or their representatives lined up at the Belleville City Clerk’s office at 8 a.m. for the right to have their name first on the ballot.
When two or more candidates file at 8 a.m. for the same office, a coin toss is conducted to determine whose name is listed first. In Belleville, the Ward 3 and Ward 6 alderman races each had two candidates file for office and a coin toss will be held at time convenient for the candidates.
Mayor Mark Eckert was first in line and turned in his papers to his potential opponent, City Clerk Dallas Cook, who said he will file his petition later in the week.
The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Dec. 19.
Here’s a roundup of candidates who filed Monday morning:
Belleville
Mayor: Mark Eckert, incumbent
City Clerk: Jennifer Gain Meyer
Ward 1: Ken Kinsella, incumbent
Ward 2: Jane Pusa, incumbent
Ward 3: Van “Scott” Ferguson and Kent Randle, incumbent
Ward 4: Johnnie Anthony, incumbent
Ward 5: Michelle “Shelly” Schaefer
Ward 6: Mary G. Stiehl and Bob White, incumbent
Ward 7: Dennis Weygandt
Ward 8: Roger Barfield
Edwardsville
Mayor: Hal Patton, incumbent
City Clerk: Dennis W. McCracken, incumbent
Ward 2: Jack Burns
Ward 4: Jeanette Mallon, incumbent, and SJ Morrison
Ward 6: Craig Louer, incumbent
Freeburg
Village Clerk: Jerry Menard, incumbent
Trustee: Matt Trout, incumbent
