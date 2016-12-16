Olney child-murder suspect will undergo mental exam

Glenn R. Ramey, who is accused of sexually assaulting and then suffocating an 8-year-old Olney girl the day before Thanksgiving, will undergo an examination by a psychologist to see if he is fit to stand trial in Richland County.
Ramey, 53, appeared before a judge Thursday with a public defender, Jim Lane. The judge appointed Jerry Boyd, a clinical psychologist, to examine Ramey “to determine his fitness to stand trial, plead or otherwise proceed,” court records state.
The appointment comes nearly a week after Lane raised the question of Ramey’s mental competency. Lane said he has a bona fide doubt as to Ramey’s mental competency. The prosecution did not contest Lane’s assertion.
Court records indicate that Ramey underwent a psychological evaluation in a previous case in 2011 in Crawford County. The evaluation, which was completed in 2012 in connection with a theft charge, was submitted by the defense in the Olney case and is expected to remain sealed.
According to the Crawford Circuit Clerk’s Office, Ramey’s public defender at the time, Matthew Hartrich, questioned Ramey’s fitness to stand trial and wrote to the judge that Ramey told him that he “suffers from bipolar disorder and has been institutionalized in a psychiatric hospital for several years.” The psychological evaluation was then completed on Feb. 2, 2012, and Ramey was found to be unfit to stand trial 20 days later. The case was dismissed on motion of the state in December 2013.
Ramey is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and first-degree murder in the death of Sabrina Stauffenberg. Ramey remained in the Richland County Jail on Friday.
Aside from Richland and Crawford counties, a review of Ramey’s criminal history showed he’s been charged with felonies in at least three other Illinois counties in the past 30 years.
A preliminary hearing that was originally scheduled Friday in Richland County was vacated, and a status hearing in the case was set for Jan. 27.
