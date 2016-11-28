‘He raped me’: Olney murder suspect has long court record

The man who police say sexually assaulted and then killed an 8-year-old Olney girl was formally charged Monday in Richland County.
Glenn R. Ramey, 53, of Olney, faces one count each of predatory criminal sexual assault and first-degree murder in the death of Sabrina Stauffenberg.
The assault charge states that Ramey on Wednesday sexually assaulted Sabrina, then killed her. The murder charge states Ramey suffocated the victim.
Sabrina was waiting on her front porch for a ride to church Wednesday when family members reported her missing.
Ramey was located early Sunday and taken into custody, according to the Illinois State Police. Ramey was in custody Monday in Olney on $10 million bond.
Criminal history
According to court documents filed in Richland County, Ramey was once accused of rape. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also has flagged the man as a possible child abuser.
According to an order of protection filed in October 2014, an Olney woman said Ramey had raped her the previous month. She wrote that on Sept. 29 of that year, “(Ramey) came into my home without knocking. I was laying on the couch (and) he forced himself on me. He raped me.”
The woman said that on Oct. 6, 2014, Ramey returned.
“Glen came into my home again wanting sex. I told him to leave. He kept hugging me, trying to kiss me. I told him I didn’t want it. He pulled down his pants. I told him no. He left,” she was quoted as saying in the order of protection.
Rape charges were never filed against Ramey in connection with that incident.
Another order of protection filed in August 2014 by a woman from Noble, Illinois, near Olney, stated Ramey “was told not to pick up my 4-year-old grandchild so much.”
Ramey also “would hover around me as close as he could get and wouldn’t move away,” the woman wrote.
The woman also noted that Ramey “has been indicated for child abuse in Massac County, Illinois, and tries to pick up my 4-year-old grandchild. He lives half a block from the school (the grandchild) will be attending ... and I fear for her safety.”
A spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on Monday confirmed Ramey had previously been “indicated,” which DCFS said meant that there was “credible evidence that alleged abuse occurred.”
Additional information about those Massac County allegations was not available Monday.
Ramey is not a registered sex offender.
Ramey also has several felonies on his record, the most recent being an aggravated DUI charge in Richland County in May. Ramey has felony charges in at least three other Illinois counties.
▪ Williamson County: Ramey was charged with theft in 1985 and was on probation for 30 months. He was convicted of theft again in 1986 and was sentenced to two years in prison.
▪ Johnson County: Ramey was charged with theft in 1986 and received a two-year prison term. In 2009, Ramey was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle title or license plates.
▪ Pope County: Ramey was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in 1997. In 1998, he was charged with forgery.
Comments