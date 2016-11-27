Police arrest suspect in death of Olney 8-year-old

Illinois State Police arrested a 53-year-old Olney man early Sunday in connection with the death of 8-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg.
Sabrina was found dead Wednesday evening on the south side of Olney.
Glen R. Ramey was taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. Sunday for alleged first degree murder and predatory sexual assault. He was being held at the Richland County Jail pending formal arraignment.
No additional information about Ramey, his arrest or the circumstances surrounding Stauffenberg’s death were released by state police Sunday.
Return to BND.com for updates to this story.
Comments