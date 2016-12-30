Local woman with PTSD reported missing by her husband

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County Pause

0:27 Tanker car derailment at refinery

0:49 MedExpress Urgent Care opens in O'Fallon

1:04 Edwardsville vs McCluer North at Holiday Classic

1:48 McKendree Athletic Hall of Famer attends his final Bearcats basketball game

5:52 Remembering the National Stockyards

3:06 Chester police chief remembers fallen officer James Brockmeyer

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

0:46 Police, friends, family and supporters gather for officer's funeral