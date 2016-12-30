Local woman with PTSD reported missing by her husband

A 53-year-old woman with a psychological condition was missing as of Friday afternoon, and her husband was hoping she was located soon.
Tracey Matthews Anticouni, who lives between Belleville and Millstadt, had been missing since noon on Thursday, according to her husband Anthony Anticouni, who filed a missing-person report with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Tracey Antincouni disappeared around noon on Thursday after a conversation with her husband, he said. He was at work at the time. After the phone call, he called his in-laws, who live on the same property. They arrived at the Anticounis’ trailer within 20 minutes, but did not find her.
Tracey has post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD, and has had a series of depressive episodes in the past, according to her husband.
When he arrived home from work on Thursday, it appeared as though she had “vanished off the face of the earth,” he said. She had taken no I.D., money or even a coat, and she hadn’t packed a bag. Anthony Antincouni said she was wearing a pair of loafers when she left.
Anthony Antincouni filed a missing-person report with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, but investigators were stretched a little thin after the department was called to a killing that occurred Friday morning in east Belleville, Investigator Scott Toth said.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Department, Anthony Anticouni also reached out to friends, family, neighbors and fellow parishioners from their church.
Anyone with information on Tracey Anticouni’s location can call the Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3505.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
Comments