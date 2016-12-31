Sheriff’s deputies continue search for missing Millstadt woman

St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies continued searching Saturday for a woman who has been missing from the Millstadt area since Thursday afternoon.
Tracey Matthews Anticouni, 53, went missing from her home in the 2700 block of Mullins Road in rural St. Clair County, according to her husband, Anthony Anticouni. He filed a missing-person report with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were following up Saturday morning on leads they received Friday night, Sgt. Adam Quirin said. He said there were no new updates as to the woman’s whereabouts as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
“There’s nothing big or major pointing one way or the other,” Quirin said.
The sergeant added that the department is “spread thin” following an ongoing investigation in a shooting Friday morning near Belleville.
Tracey Anticouni reportedly disappeared after a phone conversation with her husband, he said. He was at work at the time. After the call, he called his in-laws, who live on the same property. They arrived at the Anticounis’ trailer within 20 minutes but did not find her.
Tracey has post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD, and has had a series of depressive episodes in the past, according to her husband.
When he arrived home from work Thursday, it appeared as though she had “vanished off the face of the earth,” he said. She had taken no ID, money or even a coat, and she hadn’t packed a bag.
Anyone with information about the missing woman can call St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department dispatch at 618-277-3500.
