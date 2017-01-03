Metro-east GOP congressmen mum on ethics vote

A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, would not say how he voted on a rules package that removed the independence of an ethics committee Monday, but a statement released by the representative’s office was critical of the office.
As of late Tuesday morning, a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, was unavailable to disclose how the congressman voted, while a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, declined to say how Davis voted.
Meanwhile, the House on Tuesday voted abruptly to overturn the vote taken in secret on Monday.
“Nearly a decade since its creation,” Shimkus wrote, “complaints received and investigated by the Office of Congressional Ethics have resulted in no major disciplinary actions while costing taxpayers over $10 million.
“Reforming the office is necessary to ensure that its future investigations of representatives and staff are handled in a manner consistent with Constitutional due process rights, and in a way that protects the confidentiality of witnesses as well as those who are wrongly accused,” Shimkus also wrote.
According to the Office of Congressional Ethics’ website, the committee “is not authorized to determine if a[n ethics] violation occurred. The OCE is also not authorized to sanction Members, officers, or employees of the House or to recommend any sanctions. The OCE is not able to provide advice or education on the rules and standards of conduct applicable to Members, officers, and employees of the House.”
The office is an independent and non-partisan review board. All of its eight-member board are private citizens and can’t work for the federal government.
After it “reviews allegations of misconduct ... when appropriate, [it] refers investigations to the House Ethics Committee for further review,” the office’s website says.
House Republicans voted Monday to change an independent ethics board by bringing it under control of the House Ethics Committee, which they control.
The Office of Congressional Ethics was founded in 2008 in response to the Jack Abramoff corruption scandal, and it was meant, in part, to investigate issues that the House Ethics Committee wouldn’t actively pursue, according to the Washington Post.
The changes were part of a vote on the House rules for the next Congress. A full House vote on the rules package is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.
“The OCE reviews allegations of misconduct against Members, officers, and staff of the House and, when appropriate, refers matters to the House Committee on Ethics,” according to the committee’s website.
The reversal by the House came quickly Tuesday morning, after House Republicans found themselves criticized by Democrats and President-Elect Trump.
“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority,” Trump had asked over Twitter Tuesday morning.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
Comments