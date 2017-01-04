Macy’s announces three Illinois locations will close in 2017

After almost 40 years in business, the Macy’s store at Alton Square Mall is among 63 locations that will close in early spring 2017.
The closing of the 180,000-square-foot Alton Macy’s will eliminate 54 employees’ positions. However, the company said in a news release that many of the affected employees nationwide would be placed in other positions.
Terry J. Lundgren, Macy’s, Inc. chairman and chief executive officer, said the company was closing locations that are unproductive or are no longer robust shopping destinations due to changes in the local retail shopping landscape.
“These are never easy decisions, and we are committed to treating associates affected by these closings with respect and transparency,” Lundgren said.
Two other Illinois locations will close, including one in Bloomingdale and another in Bloomington.
These closures are part of the approximately 100 announced in August.
The company also stated Wednesday that it would “opportunistically close” about 30 more stores over the next few years as leases or operating covenants expire or sale transactions are completed.
Comments