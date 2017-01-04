Macy’s announces three Illinois locations will close in 2017

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in Pause

1:53 Belleville OKs church despite parking concerns

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

1:29 Looking for family fun? Eckert's Belleville now offers ice skating

1:48 Water skiing in front of the Arch to raise money

5:52 Remembering the National Stockyards

1:46 Art on the Square puts $30 million into local economy

2:06 How to pick the best top-water lure