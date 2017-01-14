Missing 12-year-old St. Louis girl found safe in vacant house

A 12-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday was found safe in a vacant building in north St. Louis near where she disappeared, according to the St. Louis Police Department.
Police found Kameill Taylor about 10:30 p.m. upstairs alone in a building in the 5200 block of Terry Avenue. Officers searched vacant buildings, house-to-house, block-to-block, until they found her in the vacant building, just a few blocks from where she disappeared in the 5300 block of Labadie Avenue. Taylor was taken to a local hospital with trauma.
“To the extent (of the trauma), we’re not sure right now,” Lt. Perri Johnson said at a press conference Friday night.
Johnson said Taylor most likely did not go into the building voluntarily or on her own. Police believe she was in the building most of the time she was missing.
Lt. Perri Johnson provides update to media about locating 12-year old Kameill Taylor. https://t.co/PRrGVeTMbS— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 14, 2017
Her mother Shonta Taylor, 31, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch her daughter is “not the kind of girl who would get in trouble,” and said the behavior was unusual.
The investigation was continuing.
Comments