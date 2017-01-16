Illinois now requires schools to test for lead. Some local schools might already comply.

1:14 Road crews keeping ahead of storm Pause

3:11 Illinois State Police address fatal crashes on Illinois 158

1:51 Emergency agency live-streaming weather updates on social media

1:00 Battling ice storm takes a lot of salt

1:19 Red Schoendienst, others from '67 World Series at the BBWAA dinner talk

1:49 Popular metro-east Irish restaurant Dandy Inn closes its doors

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:08 East St. Louis church destroyed by fire

0:38 Massive blaze at East St. Louis church