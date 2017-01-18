Officer’s widow voices objection to controversial Ferguson painting

The widow of a fallen St. Louis County police officer took to Facebook Live on Tuesday to express her displeasure with a controversial piece of artwork that was recently displayed on Capitol Hill.
The painting, which was pulled from a display Tuesday, shows a pig in a police uniform aiming a gun at a protester. Several Republican lawmakers complained about the piece, saying it violated the rules for a national student arts competition.
Elizabeth Snyder said she is “not a fan” of the painting.
“The painting that is being hung in the Capitol building is not right,” she said.
Snyder is the wife of Godfrey native Blake Snyder, who was shot and killed Oct. 6 while responding to a call in south St. Louis. Since his death, Elizabeth Snyder has been using social media to connect with people after the outpouring of support shown by the area.
Tuesday’s post has been viewed nearly 30,000 times in less than 24 hours. Snyder takes Missouri Congressman William Lacy Clay to task during her four-minute video. Clay, D-St. Louis, said Tuesday in a statement that the removal of the piece from the gallery suppresses “the free speech rights of my constituent” and “sent a chilling message to young Americans that their voices are not respected, their views are not valued, and their freedom of expression is no longer protected in the U.S. Capitol.”
Snyder said the painting is “spitting in the faces of law enforcement.”
“Lacy Clay, politician, government official, whenever he goes out to a public event, who is guarding him?” Snyder said. “Who is protecting him? Law enforcement. For you to actually be supporting this being put up in the Capitol building is not right.”
She added, “What is that painting teaching our younger generation? It’s teaching them to hate police officers and to hate authority.”
After the painting was taken down Tuesday, Clay said the piece will be relocated and displayed “in a place of honor in my Capitol Hill office.”
