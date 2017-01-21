Online fund set up after mother and daughter killed in crash

Family members of a woman and her daughter who died in a car crash in East St. Louis on Friday have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.
State Police have said Tamika Thornton, 32, of East St. Louis, and her 12-year-old daughter were pronounced dead at Saint Louis University Hospital shortly after the 2:30 p.m. crash. Their vehicle was struck by another vehicle at St. Clair Avenue and North 79th Street.
Family identified Thornton’s daughter as C’mia Thomas.
“(Thorton) leaves behind 2 daughters, ages 11 and 4. Anything you can donate can help with funeral expenses and ongoing care for her two youngest,” the page reads. “Thank you in advance.”
Centreville resident Wanda Barnett, who is Thornton’s aunt, said she still is in disbelief over the fatal crash.
“To be honest, I’m still not processing it very well,” Barnett said. “It’s almost unreal. It’s hard to digest it.”
Family members are trying to raise $15,000 for the funeral and for Thorton’s other daughters, Shae, 11, and Phoenix, 4.
To donate to the Go Fund Me page, go to https://www.gofundme.com/tamika-thornton-cmia-thomas.
