Police arrest man who allegedly kidnapped, assaulted 12-year-old

Police have arrested a suspect charged with kidnapping and assaulting a 12-year-old girl earlier this month in north St. Louis city.
Tyrone Butler, 20, of the 2800 block of Abner Place, was charged with two counts of assault, sodomy, kidnapping and armed criminal action. The girl went missing on Jan. 11, but was found alive three days later in a vacant building in the 5300 block of Terry, not far from where she disappeared, according to the St. Louis Police Department.
20-year old Tyrone Butler arrested & charged w/ 12-year old female found in 5300 blk of Terry after missing for 3 days. $500K bond.— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 21, 2017
Taylor was safe when police found her, but suffering from trauma.
A judge ordered a $500,000 cash-only bond for Butler.
Kimberly Gardner, circuit attorney for St. Louis, said in a statement, “the children of this community deserve to be safe when they leave their homes to walk to school.”
“We as a community must do everything in our power to protect our children so they can lead healthy, productive, happy lives,” Gardner said. “I encourage those who are willing to come together to protect their neighborhoods and fight crime to contact my office and help us build a stronger St. Louis.”
