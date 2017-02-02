Rock legend will play Busch Stadium. Hint: He’s a piano man

Music legend Billy Joel will perform Sept. 21 at Busch Stadium. According to the St. Louis Cardinals website, this will be Joel’s first-ever solo stadium appearance in St. Louis.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10. Tickets start at $49.50 for the upper decks. Field level tickets cost $139.50 with all-inclusive tickets available for $149.50 each.
Joel is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. During a five-decade career, Joel has had 33 consecutive top-40 hits and won six Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Legends Award in 1991. He has sold more than 150 million records and is the sixth-best-selling artist of all time and the third-best-selling solo artist.
The Busch Stadium concert will be one of eight Joel is scheduled to play this year at Major League Baseball stadiums. He also will play at Sun Trust Park in Atlanta, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Progressive Field in Cleveland, Target Field in Minneapolis, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
This will be the fifth time that the third version of Busch, which opened in 2006, has held a concert. Last year, Paul McCartney played to a sellout crowd of 43,428 on Aug. 13. Other acts who have played Busch include the Dave Matthew Band, with The Black Crowes opening on June 7, 2008; The Eagles, with the Dixie Chicks opening on June 24, 2010; and U2 on July 17, 2011.
The stadium is coming off a successful non-baseball use as the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks faced off in the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2. The Blues won 4-1 before a crowd of 46,556.
