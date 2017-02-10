Third bank robbery in 24 hours, this one in Collinsville

A man walked into Regions Bank in Collinsville Friday morning and demanded cash, the third metro-east bank robbery in 24 hours..
Collinsville Police Chief Stephen Evans said an individual entered the bank at about 11:30 a.m. Friday and demanded money. “He inferred a weapon, but none was displayed,” Evans said. No one was injured during the robbery.
Collinsville Police officers stood in front of the bank on Eastport Plaza Drive Friday morning, near the intersection of Illinois 157 and Interstate 55-70 in Collinsville, informing customers that the bank was closed as other officers conducted the investigation inside. Police radio transmissions also said police were pursuing a vehicle possibly involved in the robbery.
A red Kia Sportage rolled over and crashed near the Eads Bridge in East St. Louis. Two men were rescued from the crashed vehicle and taken away in ambulances.
Officers in East St. Louis referred comment to investigators at the Regions Bank in Collinsville. The Kia had temporary tags from Illinois.
Evans said it was “very early” in the investigation and he could not release much information, but that further details would be released later in the day. He could not say yet whether bank cameras had captured an image of the man, but said the FBI was working with them on the investigation.
Two other banks were robbed Thursday in the metro-east. “I know there’s a string of them going on right now, but it’s too early to say whether this is related,” Evans said.
▪ A man wearing a mask robbed a U.S. Bank branch in O’Fallon.
▪ A woman robbed a U.S. Bank branch in Glen Carbon, and escaped on a bicycle.
