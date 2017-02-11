Fairview shooting victim still unconscious; judge to decide if teens are tried as adults

0:48 Check out Wayward Pub restaurant in Freeburg Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:43 50 years of charms for her bracelet

0:43 Bank robbery suspect in custody; crashes fleeing from police

1:30 Althoff senior Edwyn Brown talks about the Crusaders' loss to Centralia

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

1:00 Bob Romanik explains platform during 2016 state Rep. campaign

2:02 High noon coming over Illinois employee pay, Gov. Rauner says

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified