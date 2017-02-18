In wake of Trump travel ban, Belleville mosque holds open house

About 100 people filled the Belleville Mosque and Islamic Education Center for an open house Saturday afternoon.
Amy Nabulsi, a spokeswoman for the mosque, said leaders decided to hold the open house “as a result of the positive support” the mosque received after President Donald Trump last month signed an executive order that restricted travel for 90 days between the United States and seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Visitors, many of whom had never been to a mosque before, said they wanted to learn more about Islam.
Chris Caras, the outreach coordinator for the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, spoke to the visitors after a worship service.
The mosque, which is 20 years old and just underwent an expansion, has about 50 families as members. It is located at 4525 Old Collinsville Road. For more information, go to the mosque’s Facebook page.
