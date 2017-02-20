Waterloo family wins $20,000 in Family Feud’s Fast Money round

Survey says: This Waterloo family is pretty good at Family Feud.
Five members of the Shaffer family, of Waterloo, have kept their winnings secret since July while they waited for the show to air. Mary Beard, who competed with relatives Tammy Slager, Kathy Warren, Nancy Quernheim and Bill Wirth, said the wait was well worth it.
“We kept it secret this whole time. We didn’t tell a soul,” Beard said. “Why ruin the surprise?”
The family advanced to Fast Money in their first showing, which aired Friday and came up just 11 points shy of the big prize. They made up for it on Monday’s show, winning the $20,000 prize for scoring 200 points or more.
A healthy competitive spirit runs in the family, Beard said. “Just playing the game” is what they enjoyed most about Family Feud, she added.
“That’s how we are at every family gathering. It’s just for fun, just playing the game.”
About 60 people gathered at Beard’s home on Friday to watch the show, and about 25 gathered to watch the show that aired on Monday. Beard said it was “mortifying” to see how excited she and her family were on national television, but she said they would go back on the show in a heartbeat.
“We can’t try out again for another 10 or 15 years, but they can ask you back. We would fit the bill if they want crazy families back,” Beard said. “We just hope they have us back because we were so fun.”
Beard said the family will split the winnings evenly between the five contestants. She said they will receive their checks in the next few months.
