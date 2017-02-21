This Waterloo family’s run on Family Feud is over

The Shaffer family “just couldn’t get psyched up” enough to pull off another win in a third game of Family Feud, which aired on Tuesday night, said competitor Mary Beard.
The family from Waterloo got their chance to compete in the game show last July, when their three episodes were filmed. Beard competed alongside relatives Tammy Slager, Kathy Warren, Nancy Quernheim and Bill Wirth. They kept the results of the show a secret until the episodes aired.
The family advanced to Fast Money in their first showing, which aired Friday, and came up just 11 points shy of the big prize. They made up for it on Monday’s show, winning the $20,000 prize for scoring 200 points or more.
The Shaffers tried for a third win on Tuesday night, but they couldn’t quite make it happen, Beard said.
“We just didn’t have the ‘oomph’ that night. It just wasn’t meant to be. It was so sad.”
Despite missing out on a chance to win more money and a new car, Beard said the experience was one she and her family wouldn’t give up for the world.
“At first we just wanted to audition, then we just wanted to make it through auditions, then we just wanted to win one game, then we just wanted to win $20,000. We just didn’t want it to end,” Beard said. “But, God, it was fun.”
Beard said the family will split the winnings evenly between the five contestants. She said they will receive their checks in the next few months.
Comments