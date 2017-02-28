Allegiant gives you two more places to fly to out of MidAmerica Airport

People will be able to fly to South Florida and South Carolina from MidAmerica Airport as Allegiant starts two new routes.
Allegiant Air plans to add two new destinations from the St. Clair County owned MidAmerica Airport in May: Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the low-cost airline said.
The Fort Lauderdale route is planned to be a year-round route and is scheduled to begin May 17, Allegiant said. Myrtle Beach is scheduled to run from May 26 to early September. Both are planned to be twice a week non-stop flights.
“We’re very excited to add two more nonstop destinations to our service at MidAmerica Airport,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We’re happy to provide local travelers with even more convenient options while they’re planning their sunny vacations.”
One-way tickets to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are being offered for $55 each for people who buy tickets by March 3 and travel by Sept. 3.
One-way fares for the Myrtle Beach International Airport route are being offered for $49 for people who buy tickets by March 3 and travel by Sept. 4.
“MidAmerica provides the airline industry an extremely cost-effective way for airlines to grow their business, as well as giving people across this region more destinations to enjoy with nonstop service,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. “The destinations are incredible, and with the inclusion of Myrtle Beach and Fort Lauderdale, the region’s air service offerings continue to grow at great value.”
With the addition of these two new routes, Allegiant will serve eight routes out of MidAmerica. Other cities served include Las Vegas and five cities in Florida: Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Orlando/Sanford and Tampa/St. Pete.
MidAmerica plans to expand its parking lot to help meet the demand of additional passengers.
“As Allegiant continues to grow its presence here with direct flights to these additional popular vacation locations, we believe demand will continue to accelerate and this exciting growth trend will continue,” said MidAmerica Airport Director Tim Cantwell.
Comments