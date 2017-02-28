Allegiant gives you two more places to fly to out of MidAmerica Airport

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery Pause

1:11 Track hoe tears up car wash for small change

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County

0:38 7 stores and restaurants residents want in the metro-east

0:40 St. Clair County Board member sworn in

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:08 Belleville East senior Javon Pickett talks regional win

1:52 Edwardsville seniors lead Tigers to state

0:50 Wesclin celebrates basketball regional title