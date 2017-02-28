Weather update: Sizable hail falls in Collinsville, Edwardsville

Update 6:50 p.m.:
Golf ball-sized hail fell near Edwardsville according to a BND reporter.
Update 6:10 p.m.:
O’Fallon High School officials were told it was safe to move back into the school board meeting room just after 6 p.m.
Update 6 p.m.:
O’Fallon High School officials had to seek shelter as sirens went off in a meeting around 5:30 p.m. Officials were advised by O’Fallon Police that weather advisory that led to shelter situation could be another 30 minutes, according to a BND reporter who was covering the meeting.
Southern National Weather Service officials issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m. and a tornado watch Tuesday for southern Illinois and parts of Missouri.
Areas under the thunderstorm warning include northwestern Monroe County, northern St. Clair County, southern St. Louis City, northeastern Jefferson County and south-central St. Louis County.
Sample of hail that just hammered Madison County IL pic.twitter.com/A56ldMRYy6— Mary Delach Leonard (@MaryDLeonard) February 28, 2017
The warning states those areas could see golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Melissa Byrd, National Weather Service meteorologist in St. Louis, said Collinsville saw one-inch hail around 5:37 p.m. Tuesday.
“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the NWS warning states.
Ameren has activated an Emergency Operations Center to respond to any outages caused by the severe weather Tuesday night.
Hail in Glen Carbon, IL. Loud roar as storm rolled in. #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/vdmdLaNakA— Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) February 28, 2017
The tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. and includes the following counties: Alexander, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Edwards, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jersey, Johnson, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Massac, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Washington, Wayne, White and Williamson.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
