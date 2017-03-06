Mike Bost statement on Donald Trump’s new Muslim travel ban

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, released a statement after President Donald J. Trump signed a new Muslim travel ban:
“The safety of the American people is the top priority of the federal government,” Bost said in a press release. “I appreciate the administration’s use of more precise language regarding which individuals are covered by the travel pauses. I am hopeful that this additional clarity will help ensure that the United States government honors its most important obligation: to protect the American people.”
