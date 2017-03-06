Rodney Davis’ statement on Donald Trump’s new Muslim travel ban

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, released the following statement after President Donald J. Trump issued a revised travel executive order.
“I’m glad President Trump is taking steps to clarify his executive order, especially the exclusion of those who have already gone through the very lengthy process to obtain legal status. This caused problems for several people my office was helping, including an Iraqi interpreter who assisted our troops. I hope there were some lessons learned from last time and the implementation of this new executive order is successful because these are steps needed to secure programs that even Obama security officials admitted were not secure.”
