Tornado watch in effect for most of metro-east

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for St. Clair and surrounding counties, effective from 8:50 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Counties under the watch include Adams, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Knox, Macoupin, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mcdonough, Menard, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stark, Stephenson, Tazewell, Warren, Whiteside and Woodford.
