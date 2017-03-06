Metro-East News

March 6, 2017 9:09 PM

Tornado watch in effect for most of metro-east

By Dana Rieck

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for St. Clair and surrounding counties, effective from 8:50 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Counties under the watch include Adams, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Knox, Macoupin, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mcdonough, Menard, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stark, Stephenson, Tazewell, Warren, Whiteside and Woodford.

