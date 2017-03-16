One Belleville restaurant gets a new owner while another closes

The name won’t change. But more drinks, a fresh menu and a new patio could make Shenanigan’s feel like a different place this spring.
Jeremy Reynolds, a longtime employee at Shenanigan’s, now owns the bar on the west end at 15 N. 64th St. in Belleville. The former owner Mark Onstott handed his keys and the lease to Reynolds last week.
As a part of the deal, Reynolds also took over the lease for Marco’s on Main at 6401 W. Main St., but decided to close the neighboring restaurant to focus on Shenanigan’s.
A sign on the door of Marco’s on Main encourages customers to come next door for food and drinks. Shenanigan’s will continue to serve popular menu items, but Reynolds is keeping it simple by offering build-your-own burgers, chicken nachos and wings.
Customers will have more drinks to choose from, too. The bar is serving frozen drinks for the first time. From piña coladas to frozen margaritas, bartenders can now make popular frozen favorites, Reynolds said.
As for the dining space and patio, Reynolds plans to add new front deck with 30 or 40 tables soon. The restaurant will also receive a fresh coat of paint.
“We’re looking forward to new business,” Reynolds said. “This is going to be a really good thing for the west end of Belleville.”
On the other side of town, Onstott’s Italian take-out place Marco’s Express has a new owner. Andrew Huch took over the business in January. He doesn’t plan to make changes.
In downtown Belleville, Onstott’s restaurant Tavern on Main, is expanding. Onstott will open a tapas bar next door to the popular hangout.
Comments