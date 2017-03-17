‘Why’ remains as cops probe mother of 7’s drowning death, fatal fire at home

Investigators on Friday morning continued trying to untangle what led to two fatal events they say are connected: a fatal house fire in Glen Carbon, and the mom who lived there drowning after crashing her vehicle into a Highland lake with her baby inside.

The attorney who represented her three years ago in a child neglect case said none of the details fit with the woman he represented.

“When I represented her, she was contrite, concerned, and she was polite — seemed like a caring mother,” Glen Carbon attorney Todd Taplin said. “This is a complete shock. I think it’s a complete shock to everybody.”

Cristy Campbell’s Facebook page includes multiple posts about her seven children who all survived what appears to be the deaths of both their parents. Six fled their burning home and the baby born about three months ago was rescued from the lake and revived by a firefighter. There are several posts about her family, including vacation pictures, children performing well in sports, one child getting braces and one child receiving a Do The Right Thing award.

“There’s a lot to look through,” said Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. T. Mike Dixon. “We don’t have all of the information, and everything isn’t known at this point in time.”

The answers, Dixon said, might never be fully known.

“There are a lot of questions, including the ‘why,’” he said. “That might be something that we always have to speculate on — we may never know the answer as to ‘why.’ Homicide never makes sense, if that’s what this is.”

Firefighters were called to a blaze at Cristy Campbell’s home at 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon after children who resided in the home ran to a nearby Walmart for help. Six children who were in the home escaped unharmed, but the body of an adult was found in the house.

Authorities as of early Friday morning had not made a positive identification of the person whose body was found in the house, but Campbell’s husband, Justin Campbell, was not accounted for.