Coroner: Man found in burned Glen Carbon home was shot in head

Justin Campbell, whose body was found Thursday morning in his burned home, died of a gunshot, according to Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn.
The body of Campbell, 37, was found Thursday morning after a fire at the home he shared with his wife at 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon.
Justin Campbell died of a gunshot to the head, according to a press release from Nonn’s office.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:54 a.m. Thursday by Madison County Coroner Investigator Sakina T. Hall.
No bullet was found at the scene or during an autopsy, according to Nonn’s office.
Justin Campbell’s wife, Cristy Campbell, 32, died on Thursday after driving a vehicle into Silver Lake in Highland.
“Ballistics comparison with the weapon recovered from Cristy Campbell’s submerged vehicle at Silver Lake will not be possible,” a news release from Nonn’s office stated.
