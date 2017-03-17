Paramedic to discuss rescuing baby from vehicle in lake

Paramedic Todd Zobrist is being hailed a hero after saving a baby from a vehicle that went into Silver Lake in Highland on Thursday morning.
Zobrist was expected to speak with reporters during a 2 p.m. press conference on Friday in Highland.
Madison County Sheriff John Lakin described Zobrist as a “true hero” during a press conference on Thursday afternoon at the sheriff’s department in Edwardsville.
Lakin said Zobrist got to the scene of the car in the lake quickly and dived into 46-degree water. He swam out 50 to 75 feet to the car.
“... He found a 3-month old child floating in the vehicle at the top of the water with about 6 inches of airspace above that,” Lakin said. “He was able to grab the child by a limb and removed the child from the car.”
Zobrist then began CPR on the roof of the car.
The baby was reportedly doing well and was expected to be released from the hospital on Friday.
Police say the baby’s mother, Cristy Campbell, 32, of Glen Carbon drove a blue-gray Nissan Armada SUV, with the baby inside, off a two-lane highway and into Silver Lake near Highland.
Campbell’s body was pulled from the lake about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Campbell’s home at 15 Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon was ablaze Thursday morning, and a dead person was found inside. The identify of the deceased person had not been released as of Friday morning, but Campbell’s husband, Justin Campbell, was not accounted for.
Campbell’s six other children were home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury. All six were placed with relatives, according to authorities.
