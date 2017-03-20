Bank of America branches accepting donations for Campbell children

Monetary donations to benefit the orphaned Campbell children will be accepted at any Bank of America branch location, according to an obituary in the Belleville News-Democrat for the deceased parents.
The Campbell Children’s Trust Fund will help pay for the children’s care and for future college education. Donations will also be accepted at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon and Granite City.
Seven brothers and sisters in the Campbell family were left without parents after their father died of a gunshot wound to the head and their mother drove into a nearby lake with her newborn baby in the vehicle. Cristy Campbell drowned but the infant was rescued by paramedic Todd Zobrist. Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn said there was no sign the gunshot to Justin Campbell’s head was self-inflicted.
Justin Campbell’s body was found in the Campbell’s badly burned home at 15 Dogwood Lane early Thursday morning.
A visitation for Justin and Cristy Campbell will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Irwin Chapel, located at 591 Glen Crossing Rd. in Glen Carbon. Funeral services will follow.
